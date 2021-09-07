CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huobi Ventures’ Portfolio Project iSwap Launches 3 Second Cross Chain Transactions

The platform is the first of its kind to initiate and complete secure, low-fee cross-chain transactions in as fast as three seconds. iSwap a cross-chain transaction platform, launched officially. iSwap has added support for 3 additional chains: Polygon, Ethereum, and OKExChain, in addition to its previous coverage of the BSC and HECO chains. Backed by Huobi Ventures, iSwap is the first solution of its kind to initiate and complete secure, low-fee cross-chain transactions in seconds.

