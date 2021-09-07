CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amit Sarin on Sidharth Shukla: Death isn’t as definitive as it seems

By Sarah Williams
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the sudden death of Sidharth Shukla, fellow actor Amit Sarin, known for shows like Pavitra Rishta and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, has spoken about coping with death and loss. “The one thing we generally forget is that life and death is a cycle. Death isn’t as definitive as it seems. I think the only way to cope with untimely death is through self realization and to accept God’s will. There’s a line in my film Between Mountains. It says, ‘I cannot reason what I don’t understand, so I simply believe’,” he shared from his movie for which he won the Best Actor Award at the 9th Annual AFI World Peace Initiative and the 3rd Annual Karl Bardosh Cellphone Humanitarian Awards held in Cannes, France.

Sidharth Shukla
