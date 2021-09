CACHE COUNTY, Utah — A farming accident in northern Utah claimed the life of a man Thursday afternoon. The accident occurred just before 5 p.m. at 574 W. 6800 N. According Lt. Peck, of the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, two men were working under a piece of farming equipment. A 3-year-old was riding with them on the equipment. When the child went to get off the equipment, the gas pedal was accidentally hit.

