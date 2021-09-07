Detectives Investigating Homicide In Kansas City, Kansas
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Detectives are investigating a homicide in Kansas City, Kansas. Officers dispatched to the area on a shooting call at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday discovered a man in his late 20s who had been shot. The police department says in a news release that he was transferred to an area hospital where he died of his injuries. A suspect is in custody. No further details were immediately released.nodawaybroadcasting.com
Comments / 0