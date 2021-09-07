New iOS Flaw, Security Break With Just Sending A Text
New iOS Flaw, Security Break With Just Sending A Text. In Las Vegas, The Black Hat USA 2019 Conference is held. Where Apple Inc Offering $1 Million to the Cyber Security Researchers if they find any flaw in the iPhone. On another side, Google’s Security Engineer is strikers the presentation. Natalie Silvanovich has shared the presentation, titled as, “Look, No Hands! The Remote, Interaction-less Attack Surface of the iPhone,”asapland.com
Comments / 2