4 Wounded In Shooting at SantaCaliGon Festival, Police Say
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — Police in Missouri say four people have been wounded in a shooting at a festival. Independence police responded to the shooting at the SantaCaliGon Festival Sunday night. The department used Facebook to urge parents to pick up their children in the carnival area after gunfire erupted. All four people are expected to survive their injuries. No arrests have been announced. It is not immediately clear what led up to the shooting.nodawaybroadcasting.com
