Kansas City Police Say Wrong-Way Crash On I-29 Killed 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City say two people have died in a crash on Interstate 29 caused by a wrong-way driver. Police say the crash happened just after 5:30 a.m. Monday when a car driven by a 23-year-old woman was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of the interstate. Investigators say the car then collided head-on with another car driven by a 60-year-old man. Police say the woman died at the scene of the crash. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died a short time later. Police have not released their names.