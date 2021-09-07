CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Route 8 opens following fatal crash Monday

By News 12 Staff
Route 8 is back open today after a deadly accident in Shelton.

A motor vehicle collided with a motorcycle causing a fatal crash Monday between exits 13 and 14, police say.

Forty-five-year-old Erzsebet Menczel was driving a Honda CR-V and crashed into 29-year-old John Mateo Oliver, of Yonkers, who was operating a BMW motorcycle.

They were traveling on Route 8 northbound, north of Exit 13 in Shelton.

Oliver was thrown from the motorcycle and sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The road was closed while police were  investigating, but it's back open now.

The accident is still under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Connecticut State Police Troop "I" at 203-393-4200 or contact Peter.Atwood@ct.gov.

