Marvel Publishes Special 9/11 Story In Tomorrow's Comics

Shang-Chi as a Marvel character first made his debut on the page in 1973 and though he was very popular for that decade and well into the 1980s the character hasn't had a lot of love on the publishing side of things with only a few short-lived series since the year 2000. With the upcoming film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on the horizon though Marvel has had two different ongoing series featuring the character, offering the new filmmakers something to draw on and new readers something to dive into. Speaking in an interview with ComicBook.com, director Destin Daniel Cretton opened up about what they took from the comics for the movie, noting it was mostly a thematic element and less a plot thread.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO