Marvel Publishes Special 9/11 Story In Tomorrow's Comics
Bleeding Cool has confirmed that the following five comic books being published by Marvel Comics on Wednesday, Amazing Spider-Man #73, Daredevil #34, Excalibur #23, Ka-Zar: Lord Of The Savage Land #1 and X-Force #23 will include the story The Four Fives by Joe Quesada and John Romita Jr that we mentioned last month, with Spider-Man and Captain America. It will act as a memorial for the events of 9/11 twenty years ago, each issue featuring a cover stamp reading 20 Years, Never Forget. And just as Amazing Spider-Man #73 undoes some of Joe Michael Straczynski's Amazing Spider-Man, the back-up strip will reinforce that of Amazing Spider-Man #36 by Joe Michael Straczynski, John Romita Jr, and Scott Hanna, from 2001, now a collector's item, which showed the attack in New York with Marvel superheroes helping alongside emergency services, and going through the same emotions many others did.bleedingcool.com
Comments / 0