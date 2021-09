Your dog sees you, there's no doubt about that. These beautiful animals are ever watchful, ever devoted to us. But despite their loving (and food-obsessed) gaze, just how keenly can they identify what we do? Can they discern the meaning and intention behind our actions? Perhaps they can, at least to some extent, according to new research, which found that dogs were able to correctly distinguish between intentional and unintentional acts on the part of humans. "The dogs in our study clearly behaved differently depending on whether the actions of a human experimenter were intentional or unintentional," says developmental psychology researcher Britta Schünemann...

