BBC Director Of News & Board Member Fran Unsworth Leaving Broadcaster – Talesbuzz

So that didn’t last long did it? The worst, most cringey, most chaotic, most ludicrous launch of a TV channel since L!veTV proceeds as many of us predicted, whingeing its paranoid way towards oblivion.As far as I can see, Andrew Neil – who you may have noticed has quit his role as chair and top public face of GB News – did about eight shows, lasted, nominally, around eight weeks in post and delivered one excellent interview with a front-rank politician.If all of GB News’ output was as good as Neil’s skewering of Rishi Sunak on who’s going to pay...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO