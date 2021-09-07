BBC Director Of News & Board Member Fran Unsworth Leaving Broadcaster – Talesbuzz
Fran Unsworth, the lifelong BBC employee who currently occupies one of 12 board seats, is departing the broadcaster next year. The exec has been at the organization for 40 years and has been running the BBC’s news and current affairs division since 2018. Her recent remits include steering Covid-19 and Brexit coverage. She also saw the org through numerous controversies over the years, including equal pay across gender lines, as well as the Cliff Richard incident – when the broadcaster filmed a police raid of his home – that saw the BBC ultimately apologize and pay the musician damages.talesbuzz.com
