It’s Jalsa time for actor Iqbal Khan

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor Iqbal Khan has started shooting for Jalsa, Suresh Triveni’s next with Vidya Balan. The film which is slated for a 2022 release has powerhouse performers like Shefali Shah and Rohini Hattangadi. Commenting on the occasion, Iqbal said; “The makers have roped in an eclectic cast. For me, it is always the story that is most important, and the compelling storyline of Jalsa made me go ahead. It is a powerful, unique, and edgy tale of mighty characters and trying circumstances. I can’t talk about the story in detail, but all I can say is that Suresh Triveni is too good to say no to. Although my role is kickass, even if he had asked me to play a lamppost, I would.”

All work no play for Iqbal Khan

Actor Iqbal Khan who is busy juggling between his Punjabi film and Hindi film schedules missed twin birthdays this month. Iqbal’s wife Sneha Chhabra and his daughter Ammara celebrated their birthdays last week. Talking about it Iqbal Khan says, “I am grateful to be shooting this whole pandemic. However, this is the first time in all these years that I was not with my wife and daughter on their birthdays. We are currently shooting on the outskirts of Jalandhar and even mobile connectivity is an issue here. However, I could manage to connect with the family over a video call and will make up for all the moments I missed upon returning home. I haven’t planned yet what to do due to a hectic schedule, but will do it on the flight back home.”
Person
Shefali Shah
Person
Vidya Balan
Person
Vikram Malhotra
