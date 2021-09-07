It’s Jalsa time for actor Iqbal Khan
Actor Iqbal Khan has started shooting for Jalsa, Suresh Triveni’s next with Vidya Balan. The film which is slated for a 2022 release has powerhouse performers like Shefali Shah and Rohini Hattangadi. Commenting on the occasion, Iqbal said; “The makers have roped in an eclectic cast. For me, it is always the story that is most important, and the compelling storyline of Jalsa made me go ahead. It is a powerful, unique, and edgy tale of mighty characters and trying circumstances. I can’t talk about the story in detail, but all I can say is that Suresh Triveni is too good to say no to. Although my role is kickass, even if he had asked me to play a lamppost, I would.”talesbuzz.com
