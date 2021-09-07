It’s Jalsa time for actor Iqbal Khan

Actor Iqbal Khan who is busy juggling between his Punjabi film and Hindi film schedules missed twin birthdays this month. Iqbal’s wife Sneha Chhabra and his daughter Ammara celebrated their birthdays last week. Talking about it Iqbal Khan says, “I am grateful to be shooting this whole pandemic. However, this is the first time in all these years that I was not with my wife and daughter on their birthdays. We are currently shooting on the outskirts of Jalandhar and even mobile connectivity is an issue here. However, I could manage to connect with the family over a video call and will make up for all the moments I missed upon returning home. I haven’t planned yet what to do due to a hectic schedule, but will do it on the flight back home.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 HOURS AGO