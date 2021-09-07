CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The impact of specific cytokine directed treatment on severe COVID-19

By P. A. Reuken ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-7696-475X
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSevere acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in select patients elicits a cytokine storm, which accounts for disease progression and the need for intensive care therapy. This phase of the corona virus disease (COVID-19) is characterized by hyperinflammation driven by an overwhelming host immune response [1]. It is treated with dexamethasone as standard of care [2], however, some patients progress despite this therapy. Therefore, we read with great interest the study by Neubauer et al. [3] reporting beneficial effects of the JAK-inhibitor ruxolitinib in severe COVID-19, which supports previous results of ruxolitinib in COVID-induced hyperinflammation [4]. In parallel, based on beneficial experiences in patients with inflammatory bowel disease and COVID-19, Stallmach et al. demonstrated a reduction in mortality in seven COVID-19 patients treated with infliximab, an anti-TNF-antibody [5].

