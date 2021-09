Plugin Boutique has announced a sale on the Dragon Fire compressor plugin by Denise, an effect that offers a new and easy way to tame and color the dynamics of your tracks. Dragon Fire uses tonal compression and adds Shape technology to finely shape the sound and behavior of your compressor. The plugin offers the ease of use of an equalizer with its push-pull graph, but more freedom, power and simplicity than a multi-band compressor.

