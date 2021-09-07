SoundSpot Union wavetable synthesizer + 3 Expansions for $12.50 USD

Plugin Boutique has launched a promotion on the Union Bundle, offering a 94% discount on the Union wavetable synth and 3 expansion packs for a few days only. Union is SoundSpot’s next-generation wavetable synthesizer audio plugin, featuring a unique wavetable generator that lets you create harmonically rich wavetable sets from the output of Union’s main oscillators: a technique frequently used by the world’s best sound designers to create rich and deep sounds. Union allows you to utilize this synthesis technique with a single click of a button. The Union plugin comes with unique features such as independent filters per oscillator, which allows a deeper control over the shaping of your sound, and a unison engine that can run up to 96 voices in a single note play.