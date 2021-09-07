Plugin Alliance releases LO-FI-AF effect plugin by Unfiltered Audio

Either on a conscious or unconscious level, mouth noises can be annoying to a listener, both with audio-video content and audio-only content. This is true whether the problem is saliva crackle, lip smacks or mouth clicks. Accusonus is an audio software company born in 2013 in Greece, although I discovered the company in 2021, after their addition of its new Mouth De-Clicker plugin this year. Accusonus is now incorporated in Massachusetts (US) and has two offices in Greece (Athens and Patras). Today I am going to share with you my first Accusonus review. This one is about the ERA Mouth De-Clicker plugin, which comes as part of the ERA Standard and Pro Bundles. Ahead I’ll cover compatibility and usage of the ERA Mouth De-Clicker plugin, together with before and after audio clips from my testing at our standard 48 kHz sampling rate.

