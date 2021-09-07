CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Plugin Alliance releases LO-FI-AF effect plugin by Unfiltered Audio

rekkerd.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlugin Alliance has announced the release of Unfiltered Audio’s new audio plugin LO-FI-AF, an effect that is designed to bring you on a journey through your favorite audio artifacts of the past few decades. Using impulse responses, spectral shaping, and other techniques, it conjures up the idiosyncrasies of everything from...

rekkerd.org

Comments / 0

Related
softpedia.com

MBS FileMaker Plugin 11.3 / 11.4 Pre-release 5

MBS FileMaker Plugin is a complex, powerful extension for FileMaker that allows users to enhance its capabilities by relying on its wide variety of options. This plugin encompasses over 3300 functions, enabling developers to extend the host application's accessibility with ease by combining multiple features. To better understand its abilities, users can rely on a comprehensive collection of examples or browse the dedicated documentation.
SOFTWARE
Itproportal

WordPress website builders: the best plugins in 2021

With the best website builders, you can create a new site with next to no experience or technical knowledge. Many website builders, such as Wix and Weebly, use their own content management systems (CMSs) and provide all-in-one solutions. But others, such as Elementor and Divi, are designed to be used in combination with the WordPress.org CMS.
COMPUTERS
rekkerd.org

W.A. Production releases Heat distortion/saturation plugin by 22Bullets

W.A. Production has announced the release of a new audio plugin in collaboration with Thai-born producer 22Bullets, a dance music legend in the making who has worked with Fedde Le Grand, Timmy Trumpet, Kura and Vinai. Sporting a unique look, the 22Bullets Heat effect plugin lets you blend your favorite...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lo Fi#Plugins#Graphic Design#Unfiltered Audio#Digital#Analog#Gui#Au#Aax#Lo Fi Af Intro 9999#Pa
rekkerd.org

Laser sidechaining effect plugin by Sweetsonics on sale for $49 USD

Plugin Boutique has announced an exclusive sale on the Laser sidechainer tool with precise time domain controls, designed to make sidechaining more powerful and completely transparent. Laser draws reduction envelopes for transient signals, but it also recognizes continuous signals. One-click action gives a good starting preset in seconds that can...
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Quadrant hybrid modular plugin by Glitchmachines on sale for $10 USD

Plugin Boutique has announced an exclusive promotion on Glitchmachines Quadrant, offering an 85% discount on the modular sound generator and effects processor plugin with over 1,500 modular synth samples built-in. Quadrant’s open-ended graphical patching system and diverse set of modules give you access to a highly customizable processing environment capable...
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

914 Mk2 fixed filter bank plugin by Audio Damage on sale for $19 USD

Plugin Boutique has launched an exclusive sale on the Audio Damage 914 Mk2, a fixed filter bank effect that offers a faithful recreation of the Moog Modular Synthesizer 914 module. This plugin creates unique filter textures by passing the signal through twelve band-pass filters, as well as a low-pass and...
ELECTRONICS
bedroomproducersblog.com

Soonth Blocks Is A Fun FREE Modular Synthesizer Plugin

Soonth releases Blocks, a fun and quirky modular synth plugin for macOS and Windows. Blocks functions as an AU/VST plugin or as a standalone application. Modular synthesis is the ultimate way to build your dream synth. It’s kind of like Lego for sound designers, piecing together modules (Oscillators, Modulators, Effects, Utilities, etc.) from various manufacturers and patching them however you see fit.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
rekkerd.org

Relab LX480 Essentials reverb effect plugin on sale for $35 USD

Plugin Boutique has announced an exclusive sale on Relab LX480 Essentials, offering 65% off on the effect that delivers 4 legendary reverb sounds in a single easy to use plugin. Relab LX480 Essentials not only faithfully captures the sound of the classic 480L* reverb hardware, but makes getting that legendary...
ELECTRONICS
pro-tools-expert.com

Free Plugin - HOFA SYSTEM Basic

For this week's Free Plug-in, we are featuring HOFA SYSTEM Basic, a system of 29 plugins with huge potential for experimentation. Everything from EQ and compression to reverbs, modulation and more. What Is HOFA SYSTEM Basic?. SYSTEM basic is the freeware version of the popular EQ, dynamic & FX toolbox...
COMPUTERS
rekkerd.org

Space Strip multi-effect plugin by AudioThing on sale for $15 USD

Plugin Boutique has launched a sale on the Space Strip multi-effect by AudioThing, offering a 75% discount for a limited time only. “Space Strip” is a multi-effect plugin featuring 6 modules: Contour, Vibe, Slapback, Ambience, Ensemble, and Stereo. The modules can be arranged in any combination by a simple drag-n-drop....
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Anwida releases SPATIO Hall reverb effect plugin at intro offer

Anwida Soft has announced the release of another addition to the SPATIO reverb suite. SPATIO Hall replicates large natural-sounding spaces with spread attack and build of concert halls. The plugin is useful for thickening up and adding space to your mixes while preserving clarity. SPATIO reverbs set a new standard...
COMPUTERS
pro-tools-expert.com

These UAD Unison Plugins Are Well Worth Checking Out

In this article, we look at Unison-enabled plugins, one of the best features of the UAD ecosystem but for people not familiar with the UAD way of doing things it’s potentially a big feature you might not appreciate. The benefits of UAD plugins are pretty well understood by the music...
COMPUTERS
rekkerd.org

Giveaway contest: Win Instalooper3 creative looper plugin by Audio Blast!

Audio Blast has just released an updated version of its Instalooper audio looper plugin last week. Not your ordinary loop recorder, Instalooper3 for Windows and Mac (VST/VST3, AU) is designed to produce creative glitch effects by looping the real time audio and applying time and pitch changes. It increases your...
COMPUTERS
rekkerd.org

Elephant mastering limiter plugin by Voxengo on sale at 30% OFF

Plugin Boutique is offering an exclusive 30% discount on the Elephant mastering limiter effect by Voxengo. The most remarkable feature of this signal limiter is its sonic transparency. Elephant brings sound limiting and loudness maximization without audible “fuzz” and “pumping” sonic artifacts. Elephant is a highly competitive plugin for mastering...
TECHNOLOGY
provideocoalition.com

Review: Accusonus ERA Mouth De-Clicker plugin

Either on a conscious or unconscious level, mouth noises can be annoying to a listener, both with audio-video content and audio-only content. This is true whether the problem is saliva crackle, lip smacks or mouth clicks. Accusonus is an audio software company born in 2013 in Greece, although I discovered the company in 2021, after their addition of its new Mouth De-Clicker plugin this year. Accusonus is now incorporated in Massachusetts (US) and has two offices in Greece (Athens and Patras). Today I am going to share with you my first Accusonus review. This one is about the ERA Mouth De-Clicker plugin, which comes as part of the ERA Standard and Pro Bundles. Ahead I’ll cover compatibility and usage of the ERA Mouth De-Clicker plugin, together with before and after audio clips from my testing at our standard 48 kHz sampling rate.
COMPUTERS
rekkerd.org

Plugin Boutique updates Scaler 2 music theory workstation plugin to v2.4.1

Plugin Boutique has announced an update to the Scaler 2 inspirational and powerful music theory workstation that is designed to give you access to a world of new ideas, expressions and melodies. Version 2.4.1 includes various new features, improvements and fixes. With powerful detection of MIDI and audio, Scaler 2...
COMPUTERS
rekkerd.org

Nembrini Audio launches BG Extasy Boutique Guitar Amplifier plugin at intro offer

Guitar amp plugin specialist Nembrini Audio has launched its new BG Extasy Boutique Guitar Amplifier, an audio effect meticulously modeled on the Bogner Ecstasy 101B head guitar amplifier. Nembrini Audio has carefully reproduced the incredible tone and versatility of this famous boutique guitar amplifier which is hailed as a modern...
ELECTRONICS
gitconnected.com

Create TinyMCE plugins with React, Typescript, Jest, and Webpack

TTinyMCE is a WYSIWYG HTML editor that you can add both to your personal and commercial websites for free. The documentation on their website is straight forward and you can easily understand how to add it to your application. Built on top of the editor are plugins, some of them created by the official project, and others by the community. In any case, there are two types of plugins that you can use: Free and Premium. So, all in all, a realm of possibilities.
COMPUTERS
rekkerd.org

OS-251: Free digital lo-fi synthesizer instrument by Onsen Audio (VST3/AU)

Onsen Audio has launched with the release of the OS-251, a pure digital lo-fi synthesizer plugin for Mac, Windows and Linux. Described as a “JUNO” style digital subtractive synthesizer with a simple yet powerful DSP algorithm, the softsynth uses digital algorithms to deliver warm, lo-fi sounds. The design of the...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy