For years, I didn’t have a lot of trust in zoom lenses, but that’s changed a bit. Like many of you, I’m a prime lens shooter. I swear by my 35mm lenses. But I’ve run into situations where a zoom would’ve helped. It’s inevitable for many journalists. However, most zoom lenses just don’t cut it for me. They’re too big. Or the image quality fails at some point. Or they’re too slow. There are lots of reasons why I don’t choose zoom lenses. The last zoom I bought was the old Canon 24-105mm f4 L IS USM. Remember that lens? It left a really bad taste in my mouth. Since then, we’ve been reviewing nearly every zoom lens on the market. They’ve progressively gotten better. But the Tamron 17-28mm f2.8 lens recently won me over.

