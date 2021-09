To complete one of the quests in Fortnite‘s Wildlands Survival mode, players will need to catch 10 Vendetta Floppers (or Zero Point Fish). Finishing this Fortnite Epic Quest will reward players with 30,000 XP and count towards the 9 Island Games Quests that unlock unique event rewards upon completion. While there’s not much mechanical skill required to catch the necessary fish, players will have to be patient to progress in this quest. Luckily, if players focus on what they need to do during this angling endeavor, earning the 30K XP should be a breeze. Continue reading to learn how to catch the Vendetta Fish in Fortnite Season 7.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO