CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Cricket-Buttler, Leach added to England squad for final India test

By Syndicated Content
whbl.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – England have added wicketkeeper Jos Buttler and spinner Jack Leach to their squad for the fifth test against India at Old Trafford, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Tuesday. Buttler missed the fourth test at The Oval to attend the birth of his child,...

whbl.com

Comments / 0

Related
dreddsinfo.com

Venus Williams Finally Dating A Black Man, Race Driver Lewis Hamilton – Pics

Venus Williams Reportedly Now Dating British Race Driver Lewis Hamilton. Tennis icon Venus Williams, 41, has been searching for the perfect man for many years now. Now she appears to have found him. According to reports, Venus is now dating British formula one race car legend, Lewis Hamilton. The two...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jos Buttler
Person
Sam Billings
Person
Jack Leach
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cricket Buttler#Reuters#Ecb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
NewsBreak
Sports
sportspromedia.com

Castore scores ‘UK£25m, ten-year’ England cricket kit deal

Castore sees off competition from Umbro and Slazenger. Company strengthens cricket ties following partnerships with West Indies and Jos Buttler. Castore expected to pursue stock market listing in 2022. UK sportswear brand Castore has sealed a multi-year deal to become the official kit supplier of the England cricket men’s and...
SPORTS
whbl.com

Soccer-CONCACAF open to FIFA’s biennial World Cup proposal

(Reuters) – The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) said on Monday it was open to the idea of a biennial World Cup, provided that it creates a more balanced structure for the game globally. CONCACAF said it recognised the merits of creating a new soccer...
UEFA
SkySports

Pakistan add Matthew Hayden and Vernon Philander to coaching staff for T20 World Cup

Former head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis stepped down from their respective roles shortly after the World Cup squad was named last week and former Australia opener Hayden and ex-South Africa all-rounder Philander will join the new coaching set-up for the tournament as batting and bowling consultant respectively.
SPORTS
The Guardian

England v India: player ratings for the unresolved Test series

Joe Root: 564 runs, average 94; one wicket, average 40; seven catches. Joe Root was monumental with the bat, at times carrying his team as Atlas carried the globe, his performances no less remarkable just because they are expected these days. But his captaincy, in the key moments, was dismal, letting Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah get away from England at Lord’s with a wit that wouldn’t sit well with a schoolboy XI’s skipper. At other times, easy singles to fielders not quite saving one ceded the momentum of the match to India and his reluctance to bowl Craig Overton was inexplicable, preferring to flog his thoroughbred, Jimmy Anderson. He out-batted his opposite number by a distance, but was out-captained by the same margin. Grade A-
SPORTS
whbl.com

Tennis-2021 WTA Finals moved from Shenzhen to Guadalajara

(Reuters) – The season-ending WTA Finals will be held in Guadalajara, Mexico instead of Shenzhen, China this year and will begin on Nov. 8, the WTA Tour said on Monday. The WTA Finals, contested by the world’s top eight singles players and eight doubles teams, was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
TENNIS
BBC

County Championship: Yorkshire lose three wickets in bid to beat Warwickshire

LV= County Championship Division One, Emerald Headingley, Leeds (day two):. Warwickshire 155: Burgess 66; Patterson 4-34 & 176: Sibley 45; Thompson 5-52 Yorkshire 110: Ballance 58; Norwell 4-27 & 50-3: Ballance 21*; Woakes 1-11 Yorkshire (3 pts) need a further 174 runs to beat Warwickshire (3 pts) Yorkshire will resume...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy