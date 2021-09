England captain Joe Root is the new number one Test batsman in the world after returning to top spot in the International Cricket Council rankings for the first time in six years.Root previously held the number one spot back in 2015 but had drifted to ninth at the start of 2021.Since then he has been in masterful form, scoring 1,398 runs in 11 matches at a lofty average of 69.90. There have been six centuries since the turn of the year, including three in as many matches in the ongoing series against IndiaThe 30-year-old has hit scores of 109, 180...

SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO