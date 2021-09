The Blues will be looking to win their third consecutive Premier League match, as they head to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City on Saturday afternoon. Manchester City, who lost the Community Shield Final to Brendan Rodgers’ side back in August, after former Blues striker Kelechi Iheanacho scored a late penalty, will be looking to beat the Foxes away from home for the third season running.

