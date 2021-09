The rivalry between Tom Brady and Peyton Manning lives on, despite the fact that one is playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and another is commentating on such games. Manning took his chance on his live broadcast to take a shot at Brady over his offseason rant against the NFL’s new leniency towards jersey numbers. The Bucs QB expressed his disdain for the news by sarcastically asking the league why to have any rules to begin with.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO