Morganton, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Morganton News Herald
 8 days ago

The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

morganton.com

