U.S. Politics

Biden affordability efforts make no waves in housing industry

By Georgia Kromrei
Housing Wire
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, the Biden administration unveiled a multi-pronged proposal for federal agencies to address the lack of housing inventory, ahead of action from Congress. While the announcements didn’t include any major new programs, federal agencies will restart programs that previously lapsed, such as the U.S. Treasury and the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s risk-based sharing program, and increase funding to existing programs. The Federal Housing Finance Agency announced a significant increase — from $1 billion to $1.7 billion — in government sponsored enterprise investments in Low-Income Housing Tax Credit projects.

