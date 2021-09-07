CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal Unemployment Benefit Programs Have Expired

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral of the federal unemployment benefit programs have expired. Saturday was the final day for the extra $300 weekly benefit through the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance programs. The Biden administration has encouraged governors to use their federal COVID relief funds to extend some of the programs. The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development says that isn’t being considered at this time.

