Mother’s Day comes once a year but there is another day for moms. The first Friday in September is called National Lazy Mom’s Day. While it doesn’t hold shine to Mother’s Day, it is a day to give moms a break. Kids can celebrate by simply picking up after themselves, putting the dishes away, mowing the lawn, or walking the dog. To help mom relax how about a foot massage. Help mom feel appreciated by leaving a thank you note by her coffee mug, send a card, or call her. Families can also plan dinner for mom and even turn dinner time into game time for a fun, stress-free evening.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 13 DAYS AGO