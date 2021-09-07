CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slippery Rock, PA

SRU hosting COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinics Sept. 16-17

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. — Slippery Rock University is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sept. 17, at the Russell Wright Alumni House on the corner of Morrow Way and Campus Drive. The COVID-19 vaccine will be available to all SRU students, faculty and staff, as well as an influenza vaccine for faculty and staff. Students wanting the flu vaccine can get their shots at a separate clinic, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sept. 16, in the parking lot outside of the Alumni House. There is no charge for either clinic.

