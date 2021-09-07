Houma comes together as Hurricane Ida recovery continues in Louisiana

We saw some patchy fog, a few scattered showers and storms, especially offshore, this morning. We expect scattered showers and thunderstorms today and lingering into tonight and tomorrow. Our rain chances look high through Wednesday as tropical moisture spread into the region. We are watching an area of disturbed weather in the Bay of Campeche. It has a low chance for development, but it does look like it could bring us some rain, at the very least by the middle of the week. Conditions in the Gulf of Mexico are not favorable for development with this system because there’s a lot if dry air and wind shear, both of which will help limit development.