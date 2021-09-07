CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Houma comes together as Hurricane Ida recovery continues in Louisiana

WLOX
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe saw some patchy fog, a few scattered showers and storms, especially offshore, this morning. We expect scattered showers and thunderstorms today and lingering into tonight and tomorrow. Our rain chances look high through Wednesday as tropical moisture spread into the region. We are watching an area of disturbed weather in the Bay of Campeche. It has a low chance for development, but it does look like it could bring us some rain, at the very least by the middle of the week. Conditions in the Gulf of Mexico are not favorable for development with this system because there’s a lot if dry air and wind shear, both of which will help limit development.

www.wlox.com

WLOX

Roadways flooded in Pascagoula as rain continues to pour down

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A number of roads in Jackson County flooded Tuesday morning. Drivers near the intersection of Live Oak Avenue and Pascagoula Street in Pascagoula found the roadways engulfed with water, and some vehicles stalled. Resident Devon Thompson was making his way home from work around noon when...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

LIVE: Heavy rain caused issues for Highway 90 in Biloxi

For the second time in three weeks, residents of the River's Edge development in D'Iberville have watched flood water overwhelm their streets. With a growing Hispanic population, the bands and similar Latin artists are preparing more shows in Mississippi. Roadways flooded in Pascagoula as rain continues to pour down. Updated:...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Roadways flooded in Pascagoula as rain continues to pour down

For the second time in three weeks, residents of the River's Edge development in D'Iberville have watched flood water overwhelm their streets. With a growing Hispanic population, the bands and similar Latin artists are preparing more shows in Mississippi. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Heavy rains created a river to...
PASCAGOULA, MS
kalb.com

Louisiana lawmakers optimistic Hurricane Ida supplemental assistance coming soon

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - More than two weeks after Hurricane Ida shook southeast Louisiana, recovery efforts are still underway. Louisiana’s elected officials say they are looking for all the financial assistance they can get during this process. Louisiana’s coastal representatives want quick federal relief as their communities continue to rebuild....
LOUISIANA STATE
Houma, LA
Louisiana State
WTOK-TV

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Entergy commits $1.25 million to Hurricane Ida recovery in Louisiana

Entergy announced a $1.25 million commitment in shareholder contributions to help nonprofit organizations provide disaster relief and assistance with rebuilding and recovery from Hurricane Ida in southeast Louisiana. This includes $250,000 in pre-disaster funding that will enable the American Red Cross to continue providing help with food, water and shelter...
LOUISIANA STATE
donaldsonvillechief.com

KPLC TV

WLOX

Residents in Biloxi neighborhood see worst flooding in five years

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Joel Stevenson has seen this movie before. And, all he can do is wait for the rain to stop and the water to recede so he can go to work. “We’ve had to do that before,” he said. “We’ve had to wait to take the kids to school before. So, it’s definitely not the first time we’ve had to do this on this road.”
BILOXI, MS
fox8live.com

WLOX

West Biloxi to see water, sewer improvements over next few years

It has been a wet and messy morning. We've been dealing with flooding, and more showers are expected today. Nicholas is moving very slowly, and its moisture will stick around over the next few days. All of South Mississippi is under a Flash Flood Watch. We also have a Coastal Flood Advisory in effect for Hancock and Harrison Counties until Thursday morning.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Traditional Mexican music gains popularity in Mississippi

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - It was just another Saturday evening dinner rush at El Mariachi in Picayune, until four men walked in with leather boots and instruments in hand. Los Cadetes Del Linares El Último Battalion were like super heroes, ready to save the day, but instead of capes around their necks they had sombreros on their heads.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

