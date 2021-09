Remember that passport renewals can take up to 18 weeks. After no-travel 2020, planes are again whizzing in the skies. The U.S. State Department is currently overwhelmed with passport requests, so you may have to wait up to 18 weeks to get it renewed. Not an ideal situation, so the first thing to do when you plan international travel is check your passport validity and the destination’s entry requirements. Many countries need it to be valid for six months from your date of entry or valid for six months after your departure. If your travel book is expiring earlier than that, you may be denied boarding.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO