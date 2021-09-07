CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Xinhua world economic news summary at 1030 GMT, Sept. 7

dallassun.com
 8 days ago

NEW DELHI -- India's economy, after being battered by two successive COVID-19 pandemic waves over the past one-and-a-half years, is on a recovery path, though at a slow pace. The pre-pandemic economic level in the country is yet to be attained, even as the country's economy is expected to grow in double figures in the current financial year (April 2021-March 2022). (India-Economic recovery)

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Pakistani rupee continues to drop

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 15 (ANI): The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has injected nearly USD1.2 billion into the inter-bank market in three months to defend the weakening rupee, local media reported on Wednesday. From mid-June to the first week of September, the central bank injected nearly $1.2 billion out of...
WORLD
dallassun.com

Greek PM announces surprise economic growth of 5.9% in 2021

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Saturday that the nation's economy is predicted to grow by 5.9 percent this year. He also announced tax cuts and other relief measures to help businesses and households suffering from the impact of COVID-19 Due to the pandemic, the Greek tourism sector suffered its worst year on record in 2020, receiving just 7 million visitors, compared with 33 million in 2019.
WORLD
NBC Miami

European Markets Retreat as Investors Await U.S. Inflation Data; JD Sports Up 7%

LONDON — European markets pulled back slightly on Tuesday morning as global investors awaited inflation data from the U.S., which could inform the Federal Reserve's timing for tapering its monetary stimulus. The pan-European Stoxx 600 slid 0.25% in early trade, with mining stocks dropping 1.8% to lead losses as all...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
dallassun.com

EU to provide extra USD 118mn for Afghanistan

Brussels [Belgium], September 15 (ANI): European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday said the bloc will increase its humanitarian aid for Afghanistan by extra 100 million euros to avert the humanitarian disaster in the country. "We stand by the Afghan people. We must do everything to avert the...
ADVOCACY
marketresearchtelecast.com

Brussels and ASEAN commit to work on a free trade agreement

Brussels, Sep 14 (EFE) .- The European Commission and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) pledged on Tuesday to continue working to achieve a free trade agreement. At the end of the seventeenth meeting between Brussels and the ASEAN Economy Ministers, both blocs published a statement in which they...
WORLD
FXStreet.com

China data spooks Asia

China’s data dump today contained some unpleasant surprises as each release missed expectation, darkening the mood across Asia, already nervous after a soft close on Wall Street following soft inflation results. China’s Fixed Asset Investment fell to 8.90% in August, just below 9.0% expectations but a retreat from last months 10.0%. Industrial Production for August fell to 5.30% versus 5.80% expected but the worst surprise was Retail Sales. These slumped to just 2.0%, a huge miss on pre-release 7.0 % expectations.
BUSINESS
investing.com

European Stock Higher; Raised ECB Forecasts Generate Optimism

Investing.com -- European stock markets traded higher Monday, with investors buying into the idea of a strong economic recovery in the region following last week’s European Central Bank policy decision. At 4 AM ET (0800 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded 0.7% higher, the CAC 40 in France rose 0.5%...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Trade#Restaurants#The European Union#African#American#Bloomberg News
whtc.com

Bank of England says COVID hitting timing of Basel bank capital rules

LONDON (Reuters) -Countries are facing “challenges” in rolling out final elements of tougher global bank capital rules and may need to coordinate on timing, a senior Bank of England official said on Monday. The rollout of the rules known as Basel III began after the global financial crisis over a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
dallassun.com

China, S. Korea vow to boost bilateral ties, strengthen cooperation

SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in and visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi agreed on Wednesday to promote bilateral ties and strengthen cooperation. During the meeting with Wang, Moon said that South Korea is ready to work with China to maintain the momentum...
CHINA
dallassun.com

Olymp Trade's 7 years of super trading

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Olymp Trade's 7th anniversary will be marked by a unique trading tournament, the Super 7 Quest. Traders can manifest their superpowers and earn rewards!On its 7th anniversary, Olymp Trade will make a spectacular online trading tournament, the Super 7 Quest! It's a week-long trading challenge with each day dedicated to one of the key features of Olymp Trade marked as one of the 7 magical artifacts.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
New Delhi, IN
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
AFP

US industrial production returns to pre-pandemic level: Fed

Production by US factories, mines and utilities in August surpassed the level seen before the pandemic caused an unprecedented collapse, according to Federal Reserve data released Wednesday. Industrial production increased 0.4 percent in August, but it could have been 0.3 percentage points higher had it not been for the effects of Hurricane Ida, which caused flooding and destruction in parts of Louisiana and the northeastern United States. The monthly increase was in line with analysts' expectations and put it 0.3 percent above its level in February 2020, the last month of normalcy before the Covid-19 pandemic caused industrial output to contract sharply. While the recovery was a "milestone," Oren Klachkin of Oxford Economics warned the sector was struggling with ongoing supply chain issues, as indicated by a nearly flat increase in motor vehicle production as the sector struggles with shortages of crucial semiconductors.
INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Turkish Factory Output and Current Account Disappoint

ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkish industrial output rose 8.7% annually in July, much less than forecast after a recent strong rebound, while the current account deficit was wider than expected, data showed on Monday, fuelling speculation about the timing of possible rate cuts. The disappointing data came after a strong run in...
BUSINESS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy