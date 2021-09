The number of sharks and rays at risk of becoming extinct continues to grow as a new red list warns 37 per cent of their populations are now considered “in danger”.This is up 33 per cent since 2014, with the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) blaming issues such as a loss of habitat and climate change for the upwards trend. Komodo dragons were also named as an endangered species at IUCN’s World Conservation Congress, which aims to protect dwindling species. Experts attributed the change to rising sea levels and temperatures in the lizard’s Indonesian habitat. Elsewhere, ebonies...

