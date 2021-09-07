Cricket-Buttler, Leach added to England squad for final India test

Joe Root: 564 runs, average 94; one wicket, average 40; seven catches. Joe Root was monumental with the bat, at times carrying his team as Atlas carried the globe, his performances no less remarkable just because they are expected these days. But his captaincy, in the key moments, was dismal, letting Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah get away from England at Lord’s with a wit that wouldn’t sit well with a schoolboy XI’s skipper. At other times, easy singles to fielders not quite saving one ceded the momentum of the match to India and his reluctance to bowl Craig Overton was inexplicable, preferring to flog his thoroughbred, Jimmy Anderson. He out-batted his opposite number by a distance, but was out-captained by the same margin. Grade A-

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO