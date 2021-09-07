CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cricket-Buttler, Leach added to England squad for final India test

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – England have added wicketkeeper Jos Buttler and spinner Jack Leach to their squad for the fifth test against India at Old Trafford, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Tuesday. Buttler missed the fourth test at The Oval to attend the birth of his child,...

