Stocks

Futures lower as worries over economic recovery weigh

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – The S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures dipped on Tuesday as worries over a slowing economic recovery overshadowed hopes that the Federal Reserve would maintain its accommodative stance a little longer after a soft U.S. payrolls report. Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc and Facebook Inc eased about 0.2% each, while...

kfgo.com

Jerome Powell
#Economic Recovery#Alphabet Inc#Amazon Com Inc#Apple Inc#Reuters#The Federal Reserve#Microsoft Corp#Facebook Inc#Google#Wells Fargo#Citigroup#Jp Morgan#Fed Chair#Nasdaq 100 E#Exxon Mobil#Pimco
