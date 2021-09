MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The state fairgrounds have seen rain six of the last nine days. Crowds were already expected to be thinner due to health-safety concerns. The pandemic has meant fewer guests at many attractions like the Skyride. Through Thursday, about 769,000 fairgoers have walked through the gates. That compares to 1.2 million at this time during the last fair in 2019. Last month, WCCO reported about 150 vendors skipped out on the fair this year due to COVID and staffing shortages. While vendors forecasted smaller crowds this year, the inconsistent weather has brought on the unexpected. “We were expecting a little more....

