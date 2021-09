It's been a long time since anyone has seen Pat and Gina Neely together onscreen. The two used to co-host Food Network's "Down Home With The Neelys," which ran from 2008 to 2014 (via IMDb). The show, which featured Pat, a longtime restauranteur (via Pat Neely's website) and his charmingly effervescent wife, Gina, cooking in their kitchen at the home they shared in Memphis, Tennessee, was an unprecedented smash hit (via Gina Neely's website). Viewers loved watching the warm, funny, and seemingly typical married couple dynamics between Pat and Gina, not to mention the down-home wisdom the two had to offer about food and cooking, especially Southern cooking and barbecue. Sadly, however, all was not as it seemed.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 18 HOURS AGO