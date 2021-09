Zayn Malik’s departure from One Direction was painful for fans back in the day, and now his former bandmate Liam Payne is using TikTok to poke fun at the aftermath. Who could ever forget Zayn Malik‘s game-changing decision to leave One Direction back in 2015? Well Liam Payne, 28, certainly hasn’t — and the “Strip That Down” crooner even made an epic (and hilarious) TikTok video to rehash the fallout of Zayn, 28, quitting the beloved boy band. The Sept. 6 video, which can be seen below, features Liam imitating the meeting that apparently took place between himself and his former bandmates (Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson) with their band management after Zayn left the group.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 8 DAYS AGO