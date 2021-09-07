CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

European natural gas futures hit new highs as Russian output dips

By Verity Ratcliffe, Vanessa Dezem on
worldoil.com
 9 days ago

(Bloomberg) --European natural gas futures surged to record highs on Monday as the amount of Russian gas flowing into Europe through a key entry point dipped, crimping supplies in an already tight market. With European stockpiles about 20% below the seasonal average just weeks before the heating season, traders are...

www.worldoil.com

Comments / 0

Related
Street.Com

Exxon Stock Climbs As Oil Extends Post-Ida Rally; Natural Gas At 7-Year High

Oil prices surged higher Wednesday, extending gains triggered by the damage from Hurricanes Nicholas and Ida, after the Energy Department reported a bigger-than-expected decline in domestic crude inventories. The Energy Information Administration said U.S. crude stocks declined by 6.4 million barrels over the week ending September 10, more than twice...
TRAFFIC
futuresmag.com

Oil And Natural Gas Prices Are Soaring

There’s so much news, most of it bullish for the oil and gas markets— it's hard to keep up, but we’ll give it our best effort. Oil and natural gas prices are soaring and things are getting so dramatic that even Goldman Sachs has joined our call for consumers of natural gas to buy protection. In other words, Goldman Sachs is seeing what we've been saying for months, that we have a potential structural shortage of natural gas going into winter. Unless energy and shale producers can dramatically increase production, this global deficit of natural gas could become a major issue this winter.
TRAFFIC
actionforex.com

Big move in Natural Gas; Highly Correlated to USD/RUB!

Natural gas (NG) has been on a tear lately. On December 28th, 2020, NG put in a low of 2.238. Since then, price is up nearly 150%, including a rise of nearly 50% alone in the past month. Uncertainties about Russia’s ability to provide Europe with enough natural gas this winter continue, as Nord Stream 2 may be delayed by on-going concerns in Germany. Natural Gas (and electricity prices in general) were pushed higher by a fire at a UK electricity plant, shutting it down (this raises demand for alternatives, such as Natural Gas). In addition, throw in a hurricane and a tropical storm in the US, which shut down a liquefied natural gas plant (LNG), and BOOM, a recipe for higher prices. True, the RSI is in overbought territory at 84.37, however RSI is not a useful indicator when price is moving parabolic.
TRAFFIC
marcellusdrilling.com

NYMEX Gas Futures Price Hits New Yearly High of $5.26

Once again we’re talking about the price of natural gas–both the NYMEX futures price and the physical spot price. Yesterday the NYMEX hit a new post-pandemic high of $5.26/MMBtu. The NGI national average for spot prices (physical gas traded at hundreds of trading hubs across the country) rose to $5.35/MMBtu. The spot price in the Marcellus/Utica in both the northeastern and southwestern portions of the play also rose to new highs and is (gasp) coming close to the levels we saw during February and Winter Storm Uri. Again we ask the question: How long will prices stay this high (or even go higher)? We have some insight on that question below.
UTICA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Gas Pipeline#Gazprom#European#Russian#Bloomberg#Engie Energyscan#Mallnow#The European Union#Citigroup#Dutch#Ice Futures Europe#Danish#German
invezz.com

Crude oil price prediction after OPEC’s surprise forecast

Crude oil has been trading steadily since late August despite the ongoing volatility. OPEC expects global oil demand to reach 100.8 million bpd in 2022 compared to 2019 level of 100.3 million bpd. The estimates are an improvement from its prior prediction of attaining the milestone in 2022's second half.
TRAFFIC
94.3 Jack FM

Oil prices climb after drawdown in stocks, positive demand outlook

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil prices climbed on Wednesday after industry data showed a larger than expected drawdown in crude oil stocks in the United States, the world’s largest oil consumer, and on expectations that demand will recover as vaccine roll-outs widen. Brent crude oil rose 39 cents, or 0.5%, to...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Oil settles unchanged as latest storm spares U.S. energy sector

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices ended largely unchanged on Tuesday as tropical storm Nicholas brought heavy rain and power outages in Texas but caused less damage to U.S. energy infrastructure than Hurricane Ida caused earlier this month. Brent crude settled up 9cents to$73.60 a barrel after hitting a session...
ENVIRONMENT
investing.com

Natural Gas: Soaring LNG Demand Brings Highs Above $5

Production, unable to keep pace with demand for cooling, has already taken natural gas prices to seven-year highs this summer, even before the advent of winter and its need for heating. Now enter soaring demand for LNG from overseas buyers to further vex US consumers. Gas futures on the Henry...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
Country
Russia
spglobal.com

LNG growth helps support US gas pipeline construction through 2026

This story about pipeline infrastructure projects is the second part of a two-story outlook on U.S. natural gas pipelines. The first story, which covers changes in gas pipeline and storage asset numbers in the last few years, can be found here. LNG export facilities and their demand for supplies will...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Metro International

Oil rises to six-week high as U.S. supply concerns dominate

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices rose to a six-week high on Monday as U.S. output remains slow to return two weeks after Hurricane Ida slammed into the Gulf Coast and worries another storm could affect output in Texas this week. Those price gains came even though the Organization of the...
TRAFFIC
worldoil.com

European gas price rally continues on U.S. LNG export, UK power issues

(Bloomberg) --Natural gas prices in Europe continued their record-breaking run as uncertainties about supply security this winter worsen. Power prices also surged to a new high amid after a disruption on a power link with France. The latest concern for the European market is tropical Depression Nicholas, which threatens to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
worldoil.com

China’s move to lower oil prices has market wary of more to come

(Bloomberg) --China’s first auction of oil from its strategic reserves looks relatively paltry, but the possibility of further releases is still likely to exert a powerful influence on global crude prices. The initial sale will be for about 7.38 million barrels of crude on Sept. 24, the National Food and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

Shale gas stocks chase natural gas futures prices higher, as LNG drives demand

Shares in most pure-play shale gas producers posted double-digit gains in value over the past month, alongside the one-third increase in the October futures price for natural gas, according to Sept. 14 data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. "The biggest news on the day surrounded the energy markets, as natural...
TRAFFIC
marcellusdrilling.com

EIA DPR: NatGas Production Rises in 6 of 7 Shale Regions, Incl. M-U

Six of the seven largest shale plays in the U.S. will see an increase in natural gas production in October according to the latest monthly Drilling Productivity Report (DPR) issued by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). The Marcellus/Utica, collectively lumped together as “Appalachia” in the report, will see an estimated increase of 74 MMcf/d (million cubic feet per day) in production next month. The M-U’s chief rival, the Haynesville, will see an increase of 82 MMcf/d. The oil-based Permian will see an increase in natgas production of 63 MMcf/d.
UTICA, NY
CNBC

Oil flat in volatile trading

Oil prices gave back early gains and were flat on Tuesday, hovering near a six-week high, on signs another storm could affect output in Texas this week even as the U.S. industry struggles to return production after Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc on the Gulf Coast. Brent crude rose 13 cents,...
TRAFFIC
DailyFx

Technical Levels: US Dollar Majors, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities. Technical setups we’re tracking across the USD Majors / Commodities heading into weekly open. Updated trade levels on the US Dollar Majors, Gold, Silver, Crude Oil, Bitcoin and more!. New to Gold Trading? Get started with this Free How to Trade...
BUSINESS
oilandgas360.com

Hit to oil output from Ida overshadows demand impact, says Goldman

Goldman Sachs said Hurricane Ida had a larger impact on oil production than on refinery demand, causing a net “bullish” impact on U.S. and global storage levels. The investment bank, in a note dated Sept. 9, described the hit to U.S. output as “historically large” and expects almost 40 million barrels of crude production to be lost, with challenges restarting the Mars stream likely until mid-October.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marketresearchtelecast.com

Ida losses canceled out OPEC + supply increases: IEA

(Bloomberg) – The world will have to wait until October for additional supplies of oil, as production losses from Hurricane Ida canceled out OPEC + increases, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). Consumers should have enjoyed a “solid increase” in production as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy