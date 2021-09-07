European natural gas futures hit new highs as Russian output dips

Natural gas (NG) has been on a tear lately. On December 28th, 2020, NG put in a low of 2.238. Since then, price is up nearly 150%, including a rise of nearly 50% alone in the past month. Uncertainties about Russia’s ability to provide Europe with enough natural gas this winter continue, as Nord Stream 2 may be delayed by on-going concerns in Germany. Natural Gas (and electricity prices in general) were pushed higher by a fire at a UK electricity plant, shutting it down (this raises demand for alternatives, such as Natural Gas). In addition, throw in a hurricane and a tropical storm in the US, which shut down a liquefied natural gas plant (LNG), and BOOM, a recipe for higher prices. True, the RSI is in overbought territory at 84.37, however RSI is not a useful indicator when price is moving parabolic.

TRAFFIC ・ 21 HOURS AGO