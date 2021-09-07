CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

UK’s Cairn Energy to tally $700MM payback on Indian tax settlement

By Elena Mazneva on
worldoil.com
 9 days ago

(Bloomberg) --Cairn Energy Plc shareholders can expect a payback of as much as $700 million once the UK oil producer settles a long-running tax dispute with India. Cairn said Tuesday it expects its feud with the Indian government to be resolved in the “near term,” allowing the company to distribute a special dividend and buy back shares. A settlement would bring to an end a multiyear battle, during which Cairn initiated proceedings in numerous locations globally to enforce an arbitration ruling in its favor.

www.worldoil.com

Comments / 0

Related
worldoil.com

European gas price rally continues on U.S. LNG export, UK power issues

(Bloomberg) --Natural gas prices in Europe continued their record-breaking run as uncertainties about supply security this winter worsen. Power prices also surged to a new high amid after a disruption on a power link with France. The latest concern for the European market is tropical Depression Nicholas, which threatens to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
oilandgas360.com

ADNOC to raise $750MM from drilling unit IPO

(Bloomberg) –Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. is seeking to raise about $750 million from its drilling unit’s IPO, in what would rank among one of the largest share sales in the United Arab Emirates. ADNOC Drilling set the price for its listing at 2.30 dirhams per share, implying an equity...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Indian shares rise on auto, telecom boost ahead of cabinet meeting

BENGALURU, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged higher on Wednesday, boosted by gains in some energy stocks, while automobile and telecom companies jumped after local media reported that the government was considering incentives and financial relief for the sectors. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was 0.19% higher at...
ECONOMY
rigzone.com

ACWA Plans $1.2B Offer in Biggest Saudi IPO Since Aramco

(Bloomberg) -- ACWA Power International, one of Saudi Arabia’s main vehicles for building renewable energy projects, is set to raise up to 4.55 billion riyals ($1.2 billion) in what would be the biggest offering in Riyadh since Saudi Aramco’s listing. The Riyadh-based utility, half-owned by the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian#Cairn India#Cairn Energy Plc#Vodafone Group Plc#Democrats
worldoil.com

European banks termed ‘hypocrites’ for doing business with fossil fuels

(Bloomberg) --Barclays Plc and Deutsche Bank AG are among 17 banks accused by climate law activists of “hypocrisy” over work related to a controversial North Sea oil field. ClientEarth, a London-based group of lawyers that brings environmental cases, wrote to the lenders asking them to justify financial or advisory services...
ENVIRONMENT
kfgo.com

Foreign direct investment into India to stay robust – Deloitte survey

MUMBAI (Reuters) – International investors remain confident of India’s short- and long-term growth prospects and are readying plans to make additional and new investments in the country, according to a survey of 1200 business leaders released by Deloitte. India has attracted foreign direct investment at record levels even during the...
ECONOMY
ShareCast

London close: Stocks end up as banks, oil majors rally

London stocks ended higher on Monday as investors shrugged off concerns about China’s tech crackdown, with banks and oil issues on the rise. The FTSE 100 closed up 0.6% at 7,068.43. Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said: "The FTSE 100 started the week with solid gains despite fresh...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
investing.com

U.K. shares higher at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 up 0.14%

Investing.com – U.K. equities were higher at the close on Monday, as gains in the Oil & Gas Producers , Gas, Water & Multiutilities and Household Goods & Home Construction sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in London, the Investing.com United Kingdom 100 rose 0.14%. The biggest gainers of...
MARKETS
worldoil.com

Oil prices climb as U.S. supplies restart following historic Ida impact

SINGAPORE (Bloomberg) --Oil climbed above $70 a barrel in New York after three weeks of gains as investors tracked the slow restoration of supplies in the Gulf of Mexico and the outlook for demand and inventories over the fourth quarter. West Texas Intermediate added 1%, while the global Brent benchmark...
TRAFFIC
worldoil.com

Chevron pursues green joint ventures as shareholder climate focus sharpens

HOUSTON (Bloomberg) --Chevron Corp. has inked eight deals in little more than two weeks to invest in hydrogen, green jet fuel and renewable natural gas. Amid rising shareholder pressure on climate issues, Chevron is proactively forging climate-friendly joint ventures with an array of startups as well as corporate giants that include Caterpillar Inc., and Alphabet Inc.’s Google.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Amazon’s UK outfit pays less than £4m more corporation tax despite £1.9bn sales rise

Amazon’s UK outfit paid less than £4m more corporation tax in 2020 than it did in 2019, despite a £1.9bn increase in overall sales last year. According to Companies House, corporation tax contributions by Amazon UK Services – its warehouse and delivery operation – increased by 26 per cent, to £18.3m in the year to December 2020, up from £14.5m in 2019.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Gazette

UK parliament backs Johnson's tax hike plan

LONDON (Reuters) - British lawmakers backed Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to raise taxes in a parliamentary vote on Wednesday, clearing the way to direct more funds into the country's creaking health and social care system. Johnson had angered some members of his governing party by breaking election promises not...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Tesla Megapacks Being Used In Building UK's Largest Energy Storage Facility

Tesla Inc.’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Megapack lithium-ion batteries are being used in the United Kingdom’s largest energy storage project in Southeast England, the companies developing the site said. What Happened: Construction has started on the 99-megawatt Clay Tye site, which is the third in the U.K. to use Tesla’s storage technology,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Pound extends day's losses after UK announces tax hikes

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The pound dipped for a second consecutive day against a broadly stronger dollar on Tuesday and hit its lowest in more than six weeks against the euro, with most of the losses coming after the British government set out a plan to raise taxes. Prime...
MARKETS
investing.com

Vodafone and Cairn Uncomfortable with Tax Case Settlement Conditions

Investing.com -- In what could be another setback to the Indian government, UK’s Vodafone (LON: VOD ) and Cairn Energy have expressed concerns over the conditions of the tax case settlements. The clause that is causing both companies to pause is one that requires them to provide declarations from stakeholders...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
internationalinvestment.net

HMRC offers £1.6bn Eclipse settlement, 'one of the largest in UK tax history'

HMRC today (7 September) offered a settlement to members of the Eclipse film finance scheme in a move aimed at bringing closure to the long running and high contentious dispute. If accepted by each taxpayer, approximately £1.6bn of claimed "dry tax" will be dropped, which HMRC said was due from...
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy