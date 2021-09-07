UK’s Cairn Energy to tally $700MM payback on Indian tax settlement

(Bloomberg) --Cairn Energy Plc shareholders can expect a payback of as much as $700 million once the UK oil producer settles a long-running tax dispute with India. Cairn said Tuesday it expects its feud with the Indian government to be resolved in the “near term,” allowing the company to distribute a special dividend and buy back shares. A settlement would bring to an end a multiyear battle, during which Cairn initiated proceedings in numerous locations globally to enforce an arbitration ruling in its favor.