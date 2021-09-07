Collegium Ancora to present Collegium Cabaret: “To Life and Love”

(Providence, RI.) Collegium Ancora will be presenting their 4th annual “Collegium Cabaret” on Friday, 09/24/21, at 6pm. The performance is given in the Pavilion at Grace on Westminster St. This year the theme is “To Life and Love” and will feature songs from the Broadway stage and the Great American Songbook, as well as contemporary cabaret songs. Wine and cheese will be served at 6:00 pm along with a Silent Auction, and the show begins at 7:00pm.