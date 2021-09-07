Joseph H. Werner – Earlville

Joseph H. Werner, 77, of Earlville, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021, at the Edgewood Convalescent Home in Edgewood, Iowa. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 9, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Earlville with the Reverend Dennis Quint officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Inurnment will take place at a later date, at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Earlville. Clifton-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Earlville is assisting the family.