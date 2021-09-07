Tuesday's Daily Pulse
Florida's leaders review financial outlook. State is in ‘great shape,' but don't expect new programs. Florida’s financial outlook is in “great shape,” barring a direct hit from a hurricane or another pandemic, officials said Friday. And even with an anticipated influx of tax dollars, don’t expect budget leaders to support proposals for new or expanded programs as lawmakers hold an election-year legislative session that begins in January. The Joint Legislative Budget Commission on Friday accepted a report known as the “Long-Range Financial Outlook” from state economists, with lawmakers expected to use the information as they put together a 2022-2023 spending plan during the session. [Source: News Service of Florida]www.floridatrend.com
Comments / 0