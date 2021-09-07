Tuesday's Daily Pulse

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida's leaders review financial outlook. State is in ‘great shape,' but don't expect new programs. Florida’s financial outlook is in “great shape,” barring a direct hit from a hurricane or another pandemic, officials said Friday. And even with an anticipated influx of tax dollars, don’t expect budget leaders to support proposals for new or expanded programs as lawmakers hold an election-year legislative session that begins in January. The Joint Legislative Budget Commission on Friday accepted a report known as the “Long-Range Financial Outlook” from state economists, with lawmakers expected to use the information as they put together a 2022-2023 spending plan during the session. [Source: News Service of Florida]

When proponents wanted to expand hemp agriculture in Florida, it was touted as a new mega cash crop for the Sunshine State. But, a new study shows it is taking longer than anticipated to take root. “The big so what is, 'How does this replace or contribute to cropping systems across the state?'” said Zack Brym, an agronomy assistant professor at the University of Florida's Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) and Hemp Pilot Project lead scientist. "Hemp has the potential to be a viable crop in Florida. There's still a lot of work to do to get there." More from Bay News 9.
AGRICULTURE
fox29.com

Bought chicken over last decade? You could be eligible for settlement payment

People who bought chicken products in the United States over the last decade could be eligible to receive payments as part of a class-action settlement totaling $181 million. Prosecutors in a class-action lawsuit called Broiler Chicken Antitrust Litigation allege that a number of corporations, including Fieldale, Mar-Jac, Pilgrim’s and Tyson, "conspired to restrict the supply of, and fix, raise, and stabilize the price of chicken," which is a violation of federal and state consumer and antitrust laws. The defendants have denied the allegations.
ECONOMY
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA: Hurricane Center Says Two Systems Forming East Of State

Eighty Percent Chance Of Cyclone Formation Over Next Several Days. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Hurricane season is not over yet. Two systems are showing significant signs of development. They are both east of Florida. The system represented by the red X above now […] The article FLORIDA: Hurricane Center Says Two Systems Forming East Of State appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
FLORIDA STATE
Reuters

Florida governor conflated 'black joy' with protest, judge says

(Reuters) - A federal judge on Thursday blocked part of a sweeping anti-protest bill enacted by Florida Republicans and Governor Ron DeSantis, writing that officials’ reaction to peaceful protests in the summer of 2020 is akin to the unlawful racist backlash seen during 1960s protests against Jim Crow laws. Chief...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Post

Florida landlord says tenants must get coronavirus vaccine: ‘You don’t want to get vaccinated? You have to move.’

Jasmine Irby was leaving her two-bedroom apartment in South Florida last month when she noticed a letter from the management company taped to her door. It read: “As of August 15th, all new tenants must show proof of vaccination before moving in. … Existing tenants must show proof of vaccination before leases are renewed.” The policy, the notice stated, also applied to building employees.
FLORIDA STATE
floridatrend.com

Florida tax revenues soar by 24% past expectations in July

Bolstered in part by people continuing to spend down savings amassed during the COVID-19 pandemic, Florida general-revenue collections exceeded expectations by 24 percent in July. Collections of revenue such as sales taxes were $619.8 million above what state economists projected in April, according to a report released Monday by the...
FLORIDA STATE
floridatrend.com

"Ninety percent of what we feel here on Earth is what you feel 250 miles up." NASA Space Launch System managers said Wednesday they are still “working towards December” for the first SLS launch despite a serious “second wave of COVID” at Kennedy Space Center that killed “key members” of the launch team during launch preparations. The launch will be in December or early in the new year, they said.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
floridatrend.com

Plan calls for annual harvest of 200 goliath grouper

Three decades after being placed on a list prohibiting the harvest and possession of goliath grouper, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation commission is considering a plan to allow a limited number of the fish to be harvested in state waters. The commission on Oct. 6 will consider a proposal to allow up to 200 fishing permits a year for goliath grouper.
LOTTERY
floridatrend.com

Florida healthcare providers, companies to face vaccination requirement

Florida healthcare providers, companies to face vaccination requirement. After announcing last month that it will require nursing-home workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the Biden administration said Thursday it will expand the requirement to hospitals and other types of healthcare facilities. The federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said providers including hospitals, dialysis facilities, ambulatory surgical centers and home health agencies will have to meet staff vaccination requirements as a condition for participating in the Medicare and Medicaid programs. More from Fox 13 and the Orlando Sentinel.
FLORIDA STATE
floridatrend.com

Florida jobless claims rise as two federal aid programs come to end. Jobless claims in Florida inched up for the second consecutive week, as two federal unemployment-aid programs tied to the COVID-19 pandemic are coming to an end. The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday reported an estimated 8,270 first-time unemployment claims were filed in Florida during the week that ended Aug. 28, up from a revised count of 7,977 for the week ending Aug. 21. The agency had initially estimated 6,494 initial claims were filed in Florida during the week that ended Aug. 21. [Source: News Service of Florida]
MIAMI, FL
floridatrend.com

floridatrend.com

The average annual wage in Florida dipped further below the national mark in 2020, according to an economic overview by the Legislature’s Office of Economic and Demographic Research. A 21-page report, posted Tuesday, said average wages in Florida are typically below the U.S. mark. But the state’s average in 2020 was nearly the lowest it has been compared to the national average in 20 years. According to the report, the situation is linked to jobs that have been growing the fastest in Florida. [Source: News Service of Florida]
MIAMI, FL

