CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Pacific AirHub celebrates first anniversary

verticalmag.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEstimated reading time 5 minutes, 41 seconds. Pacific AirHub, a global leader in aircraft purchasing and sales is celebrating its first birthday. With a physical presence in New Zealand, Australia and Africa, they are leading experts in the aircraft and aircraft part sales industry and have been servicing an international market for a year. On this, the first birthday, the team are reflecting over the year and celebrating the successes that they have achieved over the year.

verticalmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
murphyshockeylaw.net

Aircraft Windshields Market to witness Growth Accelaration by 2027 | Gentex, GKN Aerospace, PPG Industries

The updated report on the Aircraft Windshields market gives a precise analysis of the value chain assessment for the review period of 2021 to 2027. The research includes an exhaustive evaluation of the administration of the key market companies and their revenue-generating business strategies adopted by them to drive sustainable business. The Service industry report further enlists the market shortcomings, stability, growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities for the projected timeframe.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
murphyshockeylaw.net

Aircraft Lift Control Devices Market Analysis and Forecast 2027 | Shimadzu Corporation, Spirit Aerosystem, Boeing Aerostructres, Triumph Aerostructure

Contrive Datum Insights has published a newly innovative statistical data, titled as Aircraft Lift Control Devices Market. It is a valuable source of statistical data for Aircraft Lift Control Devices market and includes accurate information, which uses primary and secondary research techniques. The research analyst provides comprehensive data, which enhances the growth of the industries. This report focuses on the basic requirement strategies of the businesses, which helps to enlarge the productivity. Additionally, it offers different market segments, such as application, types, size, end users, cost etc.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
verticalmag.com

Turaco Aviation partners with Falcon Aviation

Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 37 seconds. Turaco Aviation and Falcon Aviation have entered into a strategic partnership that will provide rotary-wing services to the aviation sector in Angola, offering the latest models of aircraft as well as in-country maintenance capabilities. This will give the companies a broad spectrum of expansion within the southern African markets.
INDUSTRY
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Africa#Ppi#South East Queensland#Pacific Airhub#H130
FXStreet.com

China data spooks Asia

China’s data dump today contained some unpleasant surprises as each release missed expectation, darkening the mood across Asia, already nervous after a soft close on Wall Street following soft inflation results. China’s Fixed Asset Investment fell to 8.90% in August, just below 9.0% expectations but a retreat from last months 10.0%. Industrial Production for August fell to 5.30% versus 5.80% expected but the worst surprise was Retail Sales. These slumped to just 2.0%, a huge miss on pre-release 7.0 % expectations.
BUSINESS
verticalmag.com

AEM signs Japanese distribution agreement with Aero Facility Co.

Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 25 seconds. Following the acquisition of Eagle Audio earlier this month, Anodyne Electronics Manufacturing (AEM) Corp. is now announcing that a distribution agreement has been signed with Aero Facility Co. to represent their new suite of products in the Japanese aerospace market. The recent acquisition...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
verticalmag.com

Aerometals adds Sikorsky S-70M capability to EIBF STC

Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 29 seconds. Aerometals, a precision aerospace design and manufacturing company, has announced the addition of the S-70M airframe to their recently approved FAA supplemental type certificate (STC) for engine inlet barrier filter (EIBF) protections. The company utilized exhaustive testing, high technology computational fluid dynamics modeling as well as bird strike analysis for its new generation engine protection system.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
verticalmag.com

Leonardo reveals the first members of Team AW149 UK

Estimated reading time 9 minutes, 35 seconds. Leonardo has announced the launch of Team AW149 UK, its onshore supply chain for the AW149 helicopter. Featuring more than 70 companies from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, Leonardo’s AW149 supply chain represents a cross-section of the best in British engineering and manufacturing.
WORLD
cuereport.com

Ceramic Crucible Market by Technology Advancement and Demand 2021-2026

The latest research report on Ceramic Crucible market extensively studies all factors that will determine the development of this business sphere over 2021-2026. It focusses on the major growth propellers and opportunities that will boost the remuneration of the industry over the analysis period, as well as the challenges and limitations impeding it.
MARKETS
murphyshockeylaw.net

Mashed Potatoes Market Witnessing Significant Demand in the Global Market During (2020– 2027) | Idahoan, Pineland Farms Potato Company, Hungry Jack Potatoes, Agristo

Contrive Datum Insights has published a report titled as Mashed Potatoes. This report gives a comprehensive understanding of various aspects such as economic, production in Mashed Potatoes market. The report comprises the current scenario of the market by using the efficient and accurate historical data in various market segments such as type and Application Different case studies from various industry experts are included in the report to shape the businesses. Mashed Potatoes market has been studied in terms of applications, specifications, and quality, which makes a positive impact on the growth of the businesses. An entire supply chain of Mashed Potatoes according to the dynamics of the market is considered while preparing the report.
AGRICULTURE
verticalmag.com

Zurich University of Applied Sciences purchases VRM Switzerland simulator

Estimated reading time 5 minutes, 4 seconds. Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW) has selected VRM Switzerland as the most suitable company for a research partnership and has purchased a virtual reality helicopter simulator. At the Centre for Aviation, the team for Flight Mechanics and Flight Control Systems uses the simulator for projects in its fields of interest (flight mechanics and flight control system) as well as in human factor and human‐machine‐interface. A motion‐based simulator is required because motion feedback to the pilot is fundamental to achieve the required realism in various flight conditions, such as hover operation close to the ground or upset recovery training in general aviation. In addition, it should take advantage of VR technology.
TECHNOLOGY
murphyshockeylaw.net

Liquid Ring Compressors Market 2020: Top Impacting Factors, Global Opportunity Analysis by 2027 | Gardner Denver Nash, Sterling SIHI GmbH, Ro-Flo Compressors, Cutes Corporation

Contrive Datum Insights has published a report titled as Liquid Ring Compressors. This report gives a comprehensive understanding of various aspects such as economic, production in Liquid Ring Compressors market. The report comprises the current scenario of the market by using the efficient and accurate historical data in various market segments such as type and Application Different case studies from various industry experts are included in the report to shape the businesses. Liquid Ring Compressors market has been studied in terms of applications, specifications, and quality, which makes a positive impact on the growth of the businesses. An entire supply chain of Liquid Ring Compressors according to the dynamics of the market is considered while preparing the report.
MARKETS
verticalmag.com

Irish Coast Guard winchman recognized for meritorious service

Estimated reading time 4 minutes, 2 seconds. The 2020 Billy Deacon SAR Memorial Trophy and an inscribed Breitling watch were presented at the Air League’s Honours and Awards Reception Ceremony at the House of Commons, London. The 2020 award (for rescues carried out in 2019) was made to Winchman Philip...
MILITARY
murphyshockeylaw.net

Textile Auxiliaries Market Research 2021-2027 With Huntsman International, Solvay, Archroma

The updated report on the Textile Auxiliaries market gives a precise analysis of the value chain assessment for the review period of 2021 to 2027. The research includes an exhaustive evaluation of the administration of the key market companies and their revenue-generating business strategies adopted by them to drive sustainable business. The report further enlists the market shortcomings, stability, growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities for the projected timeframe.
MARKETS
verticalmag.com

Three new strategic partners join FAcT

Estimated reading time 1 minute, 36 seconds. Babcock Leonardo Canadian Aircrew Training is proud to announce FlightSafety International (FSI), L3Harris Technologies and Top Aces as strategic partners for Canada’s Future Aircrew Training (FAcT) program. With the team’s far-reaching know-how and deep ties with Canada, Babcock Leonardo Canadian Aircrew Training is...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
verticalmag.com

DRF Luftrettung’s first HHO symposium a success

Estimated reading time 6 minutes, 19 seconds. DRF Luftrettung recently held its first International Helicopter Hoist Operation (HHO) Symposium. The main conclusion from it is that significant advances in hoist operation safety can be made when operators and manufacturers exchange their practical experiences. The presentations and discussions held Sept. 2 and 3 at the DRF Luftrettung Operation Center brought together roughly 70 experts. They made it clear that key aspects of HHO are connected to the contrasting demands of quality standards, government requirements and everyday mission complexity. This was emphasized with impressive presentations based on practical experience, for example rescuing at high Alpine altitudes or in the Ahr Valley flood zone, as well as with a practical hoist demonstration by DRF Luftrettung.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy