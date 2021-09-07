Pacific AirHub celebrates first anniversary
Estimated reading time 5 minutes, 41 seconds. Pacific AirHub, a global leader in aircraft purchasing and sales is celebrating its first birthday. With a physical presence in New Zealand, Australia and Africa, they are leading experts in the aircraft and aircraft part sales industry and have been servicing an international market for a year. On this, the first birthday, the team are reflecting over the year and celebrating the successes that they have achieved over the year.verticalmag.com
