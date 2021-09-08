Driver killed in fiery rollover crash in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have identified the man killed in a fiery crash in Fresno County.

It happened around 12:30 am on Friant Road north of Willow Avenue, north of Fresno.

California Highway Patrol officers said 67-year-old Marcelino Rodriguez was northbound in his pickup truck when he lost control, skidded over the median and the truck overturned.

Rodriguez was thrown from the vehicle, and the truck caught fire.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said they do not have any witnesses so far.

"The only person who called in to report the fire continued on, thinking it was merely just a car fire. So if there's anybody that witnessed this, we ask that they call CHP, and an officer will call them to get a statement," said CHP Sgt. John Taylor.

CHP officers said they found empty beer cans near the crash site and they believe alcohol was a factor in the collision.