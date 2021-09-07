Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., Provides Bitcoin and Ethereum Mining Update, $407,175 CDN Mined in August 2021

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2021) - Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., (CSE: BTC) (CSE: BTC.PR.A) (OTCQB: BTCWF) ("Bluesky" or the "Corporation") announced today that the Corporation had mined an implied and combined unaudited total of $407,175 CDN worth of cryptocurrencies for the month of August which was achieved via the mining of 3.43 Bitcoin ("BTC") and via the mining of 51.57 of Ethereum ("ETH"). For further clarification, implied valuations are based on the booking price of the virtual associated cryptocurrency value at the time the mining reward is realized by the Corporation from its mining activities.

