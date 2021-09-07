Agtech Global International Inc. (To be known as Galexxy Holdings Inc.) Announces a Joint Venture with City Farm Industries Inc.

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Newport Beach, California, Sept. 07, 2021 McapMediaWire Agtech Global International Inc. (to be known as Galexxy Holdings Inc.) (OTC Pink: AGGL) is pleased to confirm it has executed its intended Joint Venture Agreement with City Farm Industries Inc., (CFI) a related party, for large-scale cultivation of Hemp CBD oils and isolate; and additionally, Hemp flower for wholesale distribution to US and EU markets. The Joint Venture Agreement provides an option for AGGL to acquire CFI, in the future.