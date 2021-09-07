CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newport Beach, CA

Agtech Global International Inc. (To be known as Galexxy Holdings Inc.) Announces a Joint Venture with City Farm Industries Inc.

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Newport Beach, California, Sept. 07, 2021 McapMediaWire Agtech Global International Inc. (to be known as Galexxy Holdings Inc.) (OTC Pink: AGGL) is pleased to confirm it has executed its intended Joint Venture Agreement with City Farm Industries Inc., (CFI) a related party, for large-scale cultivation of Hemp CBD oils and isolate; and additionally, Hemp flower for wholesale distribution to US and EU markets. The Joint Venture Agreement provides an option for AGGL to acquire CFI, in the future.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

France calls killing of Islamic State leader big victory

PARIS (AP) — France killed the leader of Islamic State in the Greater Sahara because the group attacked French aid workers, African civilians and U.S. troops, French officials said Thursday, calling him “enemy No. 1” in protracted anti-terrorism efforts in the Sahel. French President Emmanuel Macron announced the death of...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
Newport Beach, CA
Local
California Industry
Newport Beach, CA
Business
State
California State
NBC News

SpaceX makes history with first all-civilian spaceflight

SpaceX has made history. Again. The spaceflight company founded by the billionaire Elon Musk launched four private passengers into orbit Wednesday on the first mission to space with an all-civilian crew. A reusable Falcon 9 rocket carrying Jared Isaacman, a 38-year-old tech entrepreneur, Sian Proctor, a 51-year-old geoscientist, Chris Sembroski,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Capital Investments#Online Marketing#Galexxy Holdings Inc#City Farm Industries Inc#Streetinsider Premium#Cfi#Eu#Aggl#The Joint Venture#Company#Finra
CNN

Takeaways from the Senate hearing on the FBI's failures to investigate gymnasts' charges against Nassar

(CNN) — A Senate hearing Wednesday gave several acclaimed gymnasts who were abused by Larry Nassar a powerful platform to call out the system that failed them. Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Maggie Nichols and Aly Raisman focused on how the FBI botched its investigation into allegations against Nassar and the intimidation that came from the sport's governing bodies.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy