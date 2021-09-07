Future FinTech Group (FTFT) to Purchase Khyber Money
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) ("hereinafter referred to as "Future FinTech", "FTFT" or "the Company"), a leading blockchain-based e-commerce business and a fintech service provider, announced today that on September 1, 2021, the Company signed a definitive agreement (the "Agreement ") to acquire 100% of the equity of Khyber Money Exchange Ltd. ("Khyber Exchange") from Rahim Shah (the "Seller").www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0