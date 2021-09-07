Medallia (MDLA) Announces Expiration of “Go-Shop” Period
Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA) ("Medallia"), the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced the expiration of the 40-day "go-shop" period under the terms of the previously announced merger agreement pursuant to which Thoma Bravo will acquire Medallia in an all-cash transaction valued at $6.4 billion. The "go-shop" period expired at 12:01 a.m. on September 4, 2021.
