Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced that it has launched the roadshow for the initial public offering of its Class A common stock. The Company is offering 30,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock and intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,500,000 shares of its Class A common stock. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $14.00 and $16.00 per share. The Company intends to list its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CWAN."

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO