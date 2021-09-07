Fandom Sports Completes Live Sports Prediction and Wagering Module Development
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2021) - Fandom Sports Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ43) ("Fandom Sports" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company has completed development of a Sports module that will reside within the Fandom Sports platform. The Sports module will facilitate all-ages predictions and wagering on major Sporting events from the NHL, NBA, NFL, MLB and certain major international Soccer leagues.
