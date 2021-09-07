CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Fandom Sports Completes Live Sports Prediction and Wagering Module Development

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2021) - Fandom Sports Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ43) ("Fandom Sports" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company has completed development of a Sports module that will reside within the Fandom Sports platform. The Sports module will facilitate all-ages predictions and wagering on major Sporting events from the NHL, NBA, NFL, MLB and certain major international Soccer leagues.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Dawg Sports Live: Predicting Georgia vs Clemson

Josh and Graham were back at it this week ahead of Georgia’s matchup with the Clemson Tigers. The guys put together advanced stats, the personnel/scheme info you need, and a ton of analysis on how this battle will play out. Stay tuned until the end for predictions on who will...
GEORGIA STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Colorado sports betting wagers plunge 21% in July

(The Center Square) - Sports betting in Colorado was down 21% in July compared to the previous month, according to data released by the state's revenue department. More than $181 million was wagered in July, down from almost $230 million in June and $248 million in May, the Colorado Department of Revenue's Division of Gaming said. The state collected nearly a million dollars in tax revenue from July wagers, according to the department.
COLORADO STATE
Las Vegas Sun

Weekend wagers: NFL Week 1 teaser caps five bets on five sports

Weekend wagers has reached the end of its journey for now. Starting next weekend, when football season is back in full swing with both professional and college offerings, the column will transform back into “Sunday Sweats.” I’ll reset the bottom line for a new year and carry over the futures as always planned with a new campaign on the gridiron.
NFL
CBS Denver

Over $181 Million Was Wagered On Sports In Colorado In July According To Division Of Gaming

(CBS4)- The Colorado Division of Gaming has released the numbers on July’s sports betting in the state and it showed a 206% increase over the numbers in the same month in 2020. According to the CDG, the total handle, or amount of money wagered by bettors, in July 2021 was $181,327,994 compared with $59,186,619 in July of 2020. However, the total handle in July was a 21% decrease from the amount of money wagered in June this year. The CDG reports that the state collected $999,110 in taxes from sports betting wagers in the month of July. Yency Almonte and Dom Nunez...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streetinsider Premium#Newsfile Corp#Cse#Fdm#Fse#The Company Rrb#Company#Fandom Sports#Nhl#Nba#Uia#Single Event Wagering#Cad#Statista For
gamingintelligence.com

Sports Illustrated Sportsbook goes live in Colorado

London-listed betting and gaming operator 888 Holdings has officially launched the new Sports Illustrated sportsbook in Colorado. The SI Sportsbook combines 888’s proprietary technology with Sports Illustrated’s iconic brand to create a unique value proposition for sports fans and has launched ahead of the start of the new NFL season later this week.
COLORADO STATE
legalsportsreport.com

Underdog Fantasy Acquires Sports Betting Platform For Wagering Push

Underdog has acquired a sportsbook platform as part of a long-term plan to move into sports betting. Known for its fantasy products, the operator announced Wednesday it acquired technology firm Goat Gaming. Underdog co-founder Jeremy Levine said Goat would provide the backend technology for Underdog as it built out a...
GAMBLING
WSAW

Oneida Casino looks to Nov. 1 as start date for sports and event wagering

ONEIDA, Wis. (WBAY) - Oneida Nation hopes to start sports wagering at the Oneida Casino by Nov. 1. Tribal spokesperson Bobbi Webster says the casino is waiting on equipment needed for the sports betting operation. In August, the federal government approved Oneida Nation’s request to expand its gaming operations with...
ONEIDA, WI
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Want to bet? A look at the future of sports wagering in Minnesota

Introduction: Host Michael Rand breaks down Twins rookie Joe Ryan's second MLB start, which included 6 1/3 perfect innings — and a much more consistent mix of his four pitches than he used at the outset of his debut last week. If he can continue to throw his fastball, slider, changeup and curveball for strikes and in various counts, Ryan has a very bright future.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Esports
NewsBreak
MLB
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Sports
East Valley Tribune

Wagers pour in as sports betting becomes legal here

At 12:01 a.m. Thursday, Arizona reached the end of a sprint that started in April. When DraftKings, FanDuel, and WynnBET went live with digital sports betting, the moment marked the culmination of nearly daily negotiations, meetings, and controversy for the Arizona Department of Gaming, which was tasked with implementing the state’s new law.
GAMBLING
Zacks.com

Sports Betting ETFs Set to Soar on NFL Wagers

The 2021 National Football League (NFL) championship kicked off on Sep 9, making sports betting hot and attractive. This is especially true as the annual event will lead to crazy legal sports betting, pushing up the stocks in this sector higher. The NFL will be played over an 18-week schedule and will conclude on Jan 9, 2022. Each of the league's 32 teams will play 17 games, with one bye week for each team.
NFL
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

More Americans Will Wager on the NFL Than Ever Before as League Embraces Sports Betting

An estimated 45.2 million Americans plan to wager on the 2021 NFL season in some form, up 36% year over year, according to the American Gaming Association. The NFL has embraced legalized sports betting since the Supreme Court overturned a federal law that forbade states from authorizing legalized betting on college and professional sports in 2018.
NFL
dakotanewsnow.com

First sports bets have been wagered at Deadwood casinos

DEADWOOD, S.D. (AP) - The first sporting bets have been wagered in Deadwood, bringing to fruition an effort that began several years ago after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a federal law that banned commercial sports gambling. Four casinos in Deadwood opened sports betting on Thursday. Betting is only...
DEADWOOD, SD
sportspromedia.com

Drone Racing League pens ‘US$100m’ blockchain deal with Algorand

Algorand to receive title rights to series’ world championship circuit. Contract also covers social media, gaming and broadcast branding. DRL to launch blockchain-enabled ticketing services, collectibles and NFTs on Algorand platform. The Drone Racing League (DRL) has announced a long-term partnership with blockchain platform Algorand. According to US media reports,...
TECHNOLOGY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Alpha Esports Tech Announces Partnership with Nets Gaming Crew

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Alpha Esports Tech Inc. (CSE:ALPA)(FSE:5NP)(OTC PINK:APETF) ('Alpha' or the 'Company'), a technology company that focuses on emerging markets in esports, mobile gaming, commerce, blockchain, and high growth opportunities, has announced that its online platform, GamerzArena, is now the Official Online Gaming Portal of Nets Gaming Crew ('NetsGC'), the NBA 2K League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets.
BUSINESS
cbs19news

July report sees decline in sports wagering

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) --There was a decline in sports wagering for Virginia during the month of July, but Virginia Lottery says this is consistent with similar declines seen for the month in other jurisdictions across the country. According to a release, Virginians wagered nearly $162 million between July 1...
GAMBLING
nwindianabusiness.com

Return of football propels Indiana sports wagering to $215.6 million in August

Indiana’s sports betting bounced back in August thanks to a return of college football and preseason NFL games. The state’s online and retail sportsbooks collectively drew $215.6 million in bets in August, up 27.6% from $169 million in August 2020 and up 10.9% from $194.5 million in July, according to PlayIndiana.com’s analysis of state data. Bettors placed $7 million per day over the 31 days in August, up from $5.5 million per day in August 2020 and $6.3 million per day in July.
INDIANA STATE
Seattle Times

Washington tribal casinos get final federal approval for sports wagering, and some could offer it by NFL season

Sports wagering in Washington tribal casinos cleared its final political hurdle Wednesday and could be offered in some by the opening week of the NFL season. The U.S. Department of the Interior approved sports gambling compact amendments for the Puyallup, Tulalip, Snoqualmie, Spokane, Cowlitz, Squaxin, Suquamish, Stillaguamish and Lummi tribes, and applications by Muckleshoot, Swinomish, Skokomish, Kalispel, Jamestown S’Klallam, Shoalwater Bay and the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation are pending.
WASHINGTON STATE
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Second Generation Star Makes In-Ring Debut And A Splash

That’s how you get started. Every now and then you see someone debut and make an impact as soon as they start up. It does not happen often, but on the rare occasions when it does, you know that you are in for something special. Things can be made even better if someone has an extra boost upon their arrival, and that was the case again this week with a special debut.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy