Fandom Sports Completes Live Sports Prediction and Wagering Module Development

(CBS4)- The Colorado Division of Gaming has released the numbers on July’s sports betting in the state and it showed a 206% increase over the numbers in the same month in 2020. According to the CDG, the total handle, or amount of money wagered by bettors, in July 2021 was $181,327,994 compared with $59,186,619 in July of 2020. However, the total handle in July was a 21% decrease from the amount of money wagered in June this year. The CDG reports that the state collected $999,110 in taxes from sports betting wagers in the month of July. Yency Almonte and Dom Nunez...

COLORADO STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO