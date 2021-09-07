Gannett (GCI) Announces USA TODAY NETWORK Launches USA TODAY Sports+ Premium Subscription Product
Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) today announced the launch of USA TODAY Sports+, an all-new premium digital subscription experience. USA TODAY Sports+ enables subscribers to curate and customize their local sports experience with immersive content including interactive video, audio and augmented reality features to realize a stronger connection to their devoted sports teams.
