Gannett (GCI) Announces USA TODAY NETWORK Launches USA TODAY Sports+ Premium Subscription Product

 9 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) today announced the launch of USA TODAY Sports+, an all-new premium digital subscription experience. USA TODAY Sports+ enables subscribers to curate and customize their local sports experience with immersive content including interactive video, audio and augmented reality features to realize a stronger connection to their devoted sports teams.

mediapost.com

'USA Today' Launches Digital Sports Experience In Local Markets

Gannett Co. has unveiled a premium digital subscription product for sports fans in seven markets. USA Today Sports+ will allow subscribers to curate and customize their local sports experience, while enjoying podcasts, such as “It’s a Football Podcast.” In addition, they can enjoy live NFL scoreboards and gaming data, along with odds, thanks to Gannett’s recent agreement with Tipico Sportsbook.
TheWrap

USA Today Launches Sports-Only Subscription Product

USA Today is launching a sports-only subscription product called Sports+ that will ostensibly compete with the likes of The Athletic. Sports+ launches in seven markets today — Arizona, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Indiana, Michigan, Tennessee, and Wisconsin — all of which have an NFL team. The launch of Sports+ is to coincide with the start of the 2021 NFL season, which kicks off Thursday night on NBC.
mediapost.com

U.S. Pay TV Down 5% In Q2, Sports Ratings Declines Add To Erosion

Cord-cutting continues to hit the traditional pay TV business at a steady pace: Total U.S. pay TV was down 5% in the second quarter of 2021, according to a new report. Sports TV could be a major factor in continued erosion. Traditional pay TV services dropped 7.7% -- a loss...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tipico Sportsbook partners with Caesars Entertainment

Tipico Sportsbook announced Monday a 10-year partnership with Caesars Entertainment. The deal includes a 10-year renewal term and provides Tipico with immediate access to launch an online sportsbook in Indiana and Iowa, pending licensing and approvals. Tipico would then have a path to expand into additional states in the future.
Daily Commercial

USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll: Gators stay at No. 9

Florida remained ranked No. 9 in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll released Sunday, while top-ranked Alabama also kept its No. 1 spot. The Gators also stay in place in the Associated Press sports writers rankings, at No. 11. The Gators (2-0) and Alabama (2-0) will open...
